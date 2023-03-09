Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Transcontinental Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of Transcontinental stock traded down C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.86. 714,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,609. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$12.71 and a twelve month high of C$18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$935.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

