Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.85

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCIGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.85 and traded as high as $44.12. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 2,979 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $384.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

