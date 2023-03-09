Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.85

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.85 and traded as high as $44.12. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 2,979 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $384.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

