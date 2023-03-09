Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.85

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.85 and traded as high as $44.12. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 2,979 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $384.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.
