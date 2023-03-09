TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.70

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.70 and traded as low as C$11.79. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 441,005 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday, November 28th. CSFB downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.25 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.03.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

