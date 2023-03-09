TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TAC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

TAC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. 299,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,082. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in TransAlta by 1,037.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,750,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,039 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TransAlta by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,372 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in TransAlta by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,204,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

