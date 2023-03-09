TPB Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

TPB Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,847 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.97. 1,443,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.27. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

