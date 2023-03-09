TPB Wealth Advisors Buys 109,396 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TPB Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,370.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.2% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:JPM traded down $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $134.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average is $128.58. The company has a market cap of $396.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

