Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Toro Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $113.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.18.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Toro

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.