Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83-$4.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Toro Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TTC opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Toro has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.18.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

