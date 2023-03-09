Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

