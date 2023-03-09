TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Shares Down 2%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.44 and last traded at $97.44. Approximately 294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

