Titleist Asset Management LTD. Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Pinterest by 1,994.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $628,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 953,023 shares of company stock worth $23,736,865 in the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

