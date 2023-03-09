Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 66 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.89.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $632.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $588.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $263.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.