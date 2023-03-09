Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 627 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

CAT opened at $248.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.77.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

