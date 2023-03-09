Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 273 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

SPG opened at $122.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.