Titleist Asset Management LTD. Raises Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 129.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,217 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,356. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DASH opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

