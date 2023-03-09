Titleist Asset Management LTD. Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

