Titleist Asset Management LTD. Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $2,866,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,971 shares of company stock worth $1,434,660. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

