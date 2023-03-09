Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

See Also

