Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $311,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

