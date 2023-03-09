Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Shares Down 23.1%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 317,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 273,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Titan Medical Stock Down 25.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

