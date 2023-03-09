Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.87% of Titan Machinery worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 29.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 81.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

