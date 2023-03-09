Thunder Brawl Tops One Day Trading Volume of $340.30 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $340.30 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01250001 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $112.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

