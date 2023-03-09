Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,128 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.29% of Ameriprise Financial worth $78,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $336.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.93 and a 200-day moving average of $309.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.