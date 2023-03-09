Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,472,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,696 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Everi worth $88,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Everi by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 412,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Everi by 1.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 189,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Stock Performance

EVRI stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Everi Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.