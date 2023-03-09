Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $72.75 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,112 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.43% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $72,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

