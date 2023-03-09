Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.76% of Bio-Techne worth $84,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 34.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $113.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

