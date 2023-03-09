Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,967 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Sempra worth $67,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sempra by 3.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 15.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.6% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $148.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.83. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 69.18%.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,244 shares of company stock worth $5,231,853. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

