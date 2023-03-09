Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 45,316 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,318,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,316 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.75% of Radian Group worth $83,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,144 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,106,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 723,323 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,871,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,783,000 after acquiring an additional 594,520 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The business had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

