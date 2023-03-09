Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 371,828 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1,459.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 371,828 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Netflix worth $93,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $311.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.