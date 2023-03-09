Threshold Price Tops $0.0346 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $345.65 million and approximately $42.48 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903378 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03612262 USD and is down -10.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $38,106,600.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

