Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thorney Opportunities’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 27.75 and a quick ratio of 84.95.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is an equity fund launched and managed by Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. Thorney Opportunities Ltd is domiciled in Australia.

