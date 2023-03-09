Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thorney Opportunities’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.
Thorney Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 27.75 and a quick ratio of 84.95.
Thorney Opportunities Company Profile
