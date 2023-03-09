Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.33. 498,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

