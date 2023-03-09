Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Trading Up 1.6%

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 18,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 88,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Theriva Biologics Price Performance

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven A. Shallcross bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,000. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Theriva Biologics

(Get Rating)

Theriva Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-020 and SYN-004. SYN-020 is intended to prevent the antibiotic-mediated microbiome damage, C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theriva Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theriva Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.