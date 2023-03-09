The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Increased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 2.7% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,710,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

