The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lifted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 57.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Southern stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 564,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

