The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Insider Stephen K. Guillaume Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of SHYF opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $935.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

SHYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,965,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2,157.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 545,629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after acquiring an additional 356,411 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 112,391.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 337,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 889,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 211,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

