The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) CFO Sells $119,472.57 in Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) CFO John C. Tripp sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $119,472.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,566.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

L.S. Starrett Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of SCX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,020. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

About L.S. Starrett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 276,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 151,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.

