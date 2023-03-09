The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) CFO Sells $119,472.57 in Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) CFO John C. Tripp sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $119,472.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,566.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
L.S. Starrett Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of SCX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,020. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
About L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.
