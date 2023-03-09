The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey Sells 11,297 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $32,987.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 253,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,341.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 53,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,000. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNST has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Institutional Trading of Honest

About Honest

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honest by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,966 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Honest by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 649,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,521,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 240,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

