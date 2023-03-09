The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Increased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hershey were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hershey by 130.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,159. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $238.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $244.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

