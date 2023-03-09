The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 3,749 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 1,481 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $12,603.31.

On Monday, December 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20.

On Thursday, December 8th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $1,972,878.40.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $352.19. The company had a trading volume of 304,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

