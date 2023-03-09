The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 628,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $135,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Bank of America raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.89. The stock had a trading volume of 277,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,183. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $289.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.81 and a 200 day moving average of $240.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

