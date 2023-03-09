The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

