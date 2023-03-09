The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.86

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.86 and traded as high as $35.50. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 33,222 shares.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.58%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $172,056.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,516,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.