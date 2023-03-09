The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.98

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.98 and traded as high as $13.20. The China Fund shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 11,619 shares.
The China Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.
The China Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6748 per share. This represents a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th.
About The China Fund
The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.
