The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.98

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.98 and traded as high as $13.20. The China Fund shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 11,619 shares.

The China Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6748 per share. This represents a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of The China Fund

About The China Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The China Fund by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The China Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The China Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The China Fund by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.