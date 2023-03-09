The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Director Michael J. Herling Sells 3,089 Shares of Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BCO opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $70.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,033,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 28.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,591,000 after purchasing an additional 966,164 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,484,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

