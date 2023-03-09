The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Decreased by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $57,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

