The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $775.78

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 775.78 ($9.33) and traded as low as GBX 772.83 ($9.29). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 782 ($9.40), with a volume of 184,132 shares traded.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £740.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 776.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 764.52.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

