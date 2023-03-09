The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.36

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.36 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.13 ($0.10). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 84,835 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.29. The firm has a market cap of £10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial laser systems under the TYKMA Electrox and Control Micro Systems brand names in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides laser solutions, including marking, drilling, cutting, and welding.

