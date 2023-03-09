Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.05. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

