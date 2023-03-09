Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $140.90 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.71.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on A. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

